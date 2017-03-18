Dad and daughter transition together from mother and son

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — For almost two years now, a father and daughter have been sharing the journey of transitioning from mother and son.

Eric Maison, 39, began socially transitioning to become male in the fall of 2015, after his daughter Corey, 15, started her hormone treatment to become female. Maison’s medical transition began in 2016.

“Corey’s bravery definitely inspired me to come out as transgender,” said Maison, a resident of Detroit, Michigan. “To see how courageous she is, despite all of the cruelty the world shows her at times, makes me so proud. I thought, ‘If she can do this, so can I.'”

In June 2016, ABC News spoke with Maison (who then went by the name Erica) and daughter Corey to share the story about the transgender teen and her message against bullying.

Corey, then 14, was born with the same name but was assigned male sex at birth. Corey has been identifying as female since she was 2 years old, Maison said last June. Corey said she was inspired by transgender activist Jazz Jennings and saw a therapist who helped her transition from a boy to a girl. Jennings, who was assigned male sex at birth, stars in the TLC reality TV …read more

