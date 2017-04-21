D.L. Hughley and George Lopez honor Charlie Murphy by getting “darkness” tattoos

(L-R) George Lopez, Charlie Murphy; Getty Images, BET/Dave Kotinsky(NEW YORK) — D.L. Hughley and George Lopez are paying their respects to the late great Charlie Murphy in a permanent way.

On Thursday the two comedians showed off their new “darkness” tattoos in an Instagram post as a tribute to the late comedian. In a skit on Chappelle’s Show, Murphy had joked that Rick James referred to him as “darkness” because of his dark complexion.

“Eternal #Darkness is spreading @funcitytattoo @bigstevenyc we honor @therealcharliemurphy @comedygetdown @comedygetdownbet @eddiegriffin @cedtheentertainer #thatswhatsup,” Lopez captioned the original post.

According to TMZ, the comedians were both in New York City attending Murphy’s funeral when they decided to get the matching tattoos.

As previously reported, Murphy died on April 12 from cancer at the age of 57.

