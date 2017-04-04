Currie Wants Fans To Email Him Directly

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

As new Tennessee athletic director John Currie goes through his first full week in office, he’s making the rounds for some interviews and laying a vision for what he wants to accomplish at Tennessee.

One objective is to be more accessible, and he has an interesting idea to help out in that area.

John Currie says on Vol Calls at @calhouns that they’ll soon have an email portal to directly contact him w/ideas & feedback that he’ll read — Sports Radio WNML (@SportsRadioWNML) April 4, 2017

That’s a great idea in theory. Many Tennessee fans, all the way up to the search that brought Currie to Knoxville, have felt like the decision makers at the University are out of touch with the common fan. If Currie indeed follows through with this idea, takes feedback, responds to some of it and then implements some changes based what is written, then it can be a great tool that will gain him some favor.

But, realistically, how long can this last? Tennessee fans are also known to be among the most passionate in the nation and one bad loss, one questionable decision or one bad idea very well could flood …read more

