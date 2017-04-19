Currie Updates Status of Big Orange Caravan

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

There’s been plenty of discussion, even outrage, over the past few days following a report from John Brice that there were “no plans” to hold the Big Orange Caravan in 2017.

For those unfamiliar, the caravan is a multi-stop event over the summer that brings key Tennessee coaches to markets such as Chattanooga, Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis and the Tri-Cities in an event hosted by UT announcer Bob Kesling. Past athletic directors have also made stops at the event.

According to the newest open letter from new AD John Currie, those plans have now changed.

Here’s what Currie wrote:

“During my eight years away from Knoxville, I carried fond memories of meeting the Tennessee faithful across the state and around the country at Big Orange Caravan functions. In fact, one of my original duties with the Volunteer Athletic Scholarship Fund way back in 1997 was helping to organize that spring tour – I remember loading up that Chilhowee RV (we even packed extra dry socks) early in the morning to head out for multiple stops for meals and golf and opportunities to say thanks to our fans across the state for a week at a time.

“When I arrived to …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider