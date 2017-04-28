Currie Tells Story Of Accidentally Tweeting “Go Vols” While At KSU

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee athletics director John Currie was at Tennessee from 1997-2009 before leaving to take over at Kansas State.

So it’s only natural that he might have had Tennessee on his mind a couple years into his new position in Manhatten. Currie joined our partner radio show The Swain Event on Friday morning and when asked about social media and a time where he recently accidentally tweeted an apple instead of an orange, Currie told a funny story from his time at Kansas State that Tennessee fans should enjoy.

“I actually – y’all may know – I guess it was my second or third year in at Kansas State back in 2011 or 2012, I made the mistake, I was sitting at the dinner table…and I tweeted something out about some kind of academic accolade that came across the wire and I tweeted out, “Congratulations to K-State student-athletes for being on this academic honor roll,” or whatever it was and I finished my tweet “Go Vols” and I was at Kansas State right, I was three years in and that ended up being the lead story on the 10 o’clock news,” Currie said.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider