Currie Discusses Challenge Of Uniting Fan Base

Unless Tennessee chancellor Dr. Beverly Davenport and new athletics director John Currie have been in a bubble for the past 48 hours or so, it would’ve been virtually impossible for them to miss the fact that many UT fans have been vocal about the decision to hire Currie over fan favorites such as David Blackburn or Phillip Fulmer.

The way Currie sees it, he takes the fact that Tennessee has something that not all schools have.

“They’ve got this problem – people don’t care,” Currie said at his public introduction at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday afternoon in reference to programs around the nation that deal with fan apathy. “I’ll take care anytime. We can deal with care. We’re going to get right after it. We’re going to be all across the state, around the country, we’re going to be across campus.”

In the press conference portion that followed, Currie was asked about his plan to unite a fan base that was clearly split into factions as this search unfolded.

“All I can do is get out there and work hard every single day,” he said. “I think the listening part and recognizing the heritage that all the people represent. This is a very special …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider