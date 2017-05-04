Currie Addresses Status Of Mercedes-Benz Stadium For Opener

Tennessee’s 2017 opener against Georgia Tech is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Atlanta in the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is scheduled to open late this summer to replace the Georgia Dome.

Reports, however, have circulated that construction is behind on the new stadium, leading to speculation that the Vols and Yellow Jackets might have to scramble to find a different place to play the opener.

Tennessee AD John Currie addressed those questions in his open letter to the fanbase that came out on Wednesday.

“Gary Stokan, the president and CEO of Peach Bowl, Inc., which is based in Atlanta and is producing the game, checks in regularly and assures me that the stadium will absolutely be ready to host not just our game but and the Alabama-Florida State game two days prior, as well as an Atlanta Falcons exhibition game in late August,” Currie wrote. “I can’t wait to join the Big Orange faithful to watch the Vols play in what projects to be one of the finest stadiums in the world. Stay tuned for more updates as warranted.”

Currie added that Tennessee’s allotment for the game is 25,000 tickets and that all season ticket holds can visit AllVols.com to request tickets between May …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider