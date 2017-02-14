Cupid visits preemies and their parents in the NICU for Valentine’s Day

Sally Morrow/March of Dimes (KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Roses are red, violets are blue, these preemies are special, and this hospital wanted to make sure they knew.

Cupid visited the preemies and their parents at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The babies each received hand-knit hats with hearts.

The parents received special Valentine’s cards made from their baby’s footprints, along with professional photos taken by volunteers, who at one point were parents of preemies themselves.

“It was astonishing the way they take time out of their lives to knit a hat or make those Valentine’s with his footprints in the shape of a heart,” Kyle Wilkinson, father to baby Jake Wilkinson, born on Feb. 4, told ABC News. “We don’t know these people at all. Using their time to make our time more comforting was really eye-opening.”

The NICU nurses and March of Dimes volunteers organized the efforts to help make the family’s time in a typically stressful situation seem more “normal.”

"Every day a child is in the NICU can be frightening and uncertain, but holidays are especially tough, as families miss the normal joys of celebrations at home," Rebecca Keunen, March of Dimes/NICU Family Support Coordinator, wrote

