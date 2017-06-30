CrossFit teammates carry woman with rare disease across Spartan Race finish line

Courtesy Joan Gambill(NEW YORK) — When Tiffany Gambill was diagnosed with a neuromuscular condition at age 15, a doctor told her she would need to use a wheelchair within five years and not to do anything too physical in the meantime.

This month, Gambill, now 27, crossed the finish line of a nearly 5-mile Spartan Race, having crossed over fire, scaled walls and crawled under wire and through water with the help of five teammates.

“She was smiling the whole time,” Gambill’s mother, Joan Gambill, told ABC News of the race. “She was ecstatic, especially jumping over the fire pit at the finish line.”

Joan Gambill of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, joined a local CrossFit gym six years ago to gain strength to be able to help her daughter, who has Friedreich’s ataxia.

The disease causes damage to the nervous system and leads to “impaired muscle coordination that worsens over time,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

Tiffany Gambill was diagnosed with the disease during her freshman year of high school and was using a wheelchair full-time before she graduated from college.

Gambill began training with a co-owner of her mom’s CrossFit gym a few years ago to build upper-body strength. Last year, she told her coach, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health