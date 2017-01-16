Croom Named MVP of Tropical Bowl

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

With over 70 professional scouts in attendance, Tennessee tight end Jason Croom had an impressive performance in a postseason All-Star game on Sunday.

Croom was named MVP of the Tropical Bowl, played in Daytona Beach, Fla., after he made a pair of impressive touchdown grabs. One was a 42-yard Hail Mary reception, while the other one came from 16 yards out, helping lead his National Team to the 28-14 victory.

Croom was joined by Tennessee defensive back Malik Foreman and defensive tackle Danny O’Brien, who was dismissed from the program in October, in the second-annual Tropical Bowl, which “showcases the top college football seniors to NFL scouts and GM’s who travel from around the country to the event,” according to its website.

While not viewed as a likely pick in the upcoming April NFL draft, Croom certainly helped his professional stock with this performance. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder played primarily receiver for four seasons in Knoxville before transitioning to tight end in 2016 during his redshirt senior campaign.

He matched his career high in receptions with 21 and had 242 yards and no scores on the year. He finished his Tennessee career with 60 catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns.

