Crazy, Wacky, Fun, Insane: Brett Eldredge Unexpectedly Reveals “Something I’m Good At”

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteNote to Brett Eldredge‘s handlers: if you let the outgoing hitmaker host an hour of live TV, he’s probably going to spill the beans about his new single.

Brett unexpectedly revealed the title and timeline for the lead release from his third studio album Friday morning, when he co-hosted the third hour of NBC’s Today show with Al Roker. The new single will be called “Something I’m Good At” and is set to be released in a couple weeks.

“You can expect something different than any of my other music so far,” Brett teased, after making the surprise announcement. “You can definitely tell that it’s me but it’s crazy, it’s wacky, it’s fun, it’s my personality. It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” he added.

If you’ve been keeping up with Brett on social media, you know he also recently shot the video for the song, which he also described as “insane.”

After his spontaneous declaration on the Today show, Brett went on to be pranked by a fake snake. If you missed that moment, you can relive it online.

