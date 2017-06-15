Couple who met at a camp for kids with cancer marry many years later

Courtesy Caylee Renick(NEW YORK) — When any couple gets married, there’s a certain element of unknown about the future.

For Caylee and Joey Renick, that uncertainty is magnified. The 23-year-olds met when they were 10 at a camp for kids with cancer and their siblings called Camp His Kids.

Joey, who was diagnosed at 3 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), is in remission from ALL and is currently recovering from a bone marrow transplant.

Caylee’s sister, Taylor, also had cancer.

“If we let Joey being sick get in the way of getting married I wouldn’t have the life I have now,” Caylee told ABC News.

It’s been a long road from their days as campers to their wedding on a Florida beach one month ago. In that time, the couple has repeatedly faced down adversity. Joey’s cancer has returned twice. The couple had to cancel their initial wedding plans and Joey has had to put his career plans to become a nurse on hold. Taylor died in 2008 when she was 16 years old.

But on May 14 in Seacrest, Florida, the couple wed before their families and closest friends — including their 4-year-old nephew Thomas, himself recently diagnosed with ALL. Caylee said she knew Taylor, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health