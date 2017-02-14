Couple who lost newborn sends heartbeat bears to expecting parents facing devastating diagnosis

iStock/Thinkstock(ST. LOUIS) — A Missouri couple is healing parents from heartbreak while honoring their own newborn who they lost more than two years ago.

Wayne and Lauren Turley of St. Louis, Missouri, launched “Catherine Cares” after their daughter Catherine died one hour after birth.

Now, they’re sending heartbeat bears to families of children who receive a devastating prenatal diagnosis.

“The hope is that these babies survive, of course,” Lauren Turley, a resident of St. Louis told ABC News Tuesday. “The one thing we have in common is that heartache. We want people to understand that we’re here. We just want people to know they’re not alone. There’s hope. Regardless of the outcome of the diagnosis, you will be able to smile again.”

After her 20 week ultrasound, the Turleys’ unborn daughter was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 — a condition that causes severe health complications due to an extra chromosome 18.

“We made the diagnosis through amniocentesis — a procedure that is performed during pregnancy that involves taking a sample of the amniotic fluid and performing genetic analysis,” Laura Vricella, the Turleys’ obstetrician at St. Louis University Hospital and St. Mary’s Health Center, told ABC News. “The Turleys are a very special couple. I felt privileged …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health