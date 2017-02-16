Couple reveals pregnancy with twins in amazing photo with 452 IVF needles

Lauren Walker/Facebook(THE WOODLANDS, Texas) — One Texas couple is finally expecting not just one, but two babies, after struggling with infertility for two years.

Lauren Walker shared her story, with a moving photo featuring two onesies and 452 needles used for her In-Vitro Fertilization treatments in a photo that has since gone viral on Facebook.

“We prayed for 953 days…452 Needles, 1000’s of tears, 1 corrective surgery, 4 clomid/letrozole attempts, 2 IVF rounds, 3 failed transfers and & 1 Amazing GOD,” the yoga instructor wrote as a

caption before explaining her inspirational journey.

Walker, 28, had been trying to have a child with her high school sweetheart, Garyt, since 2014.

“When we started, we knew off the bat that I was having issues,” Walker told ABC News, “which I guess is a blessing.”

So Walker decided to undergo IVF treatments at Houston Fertility Institute “and we expected it to work.” Still, she miscarried two embryos on Sept. 10, 2014. After another round of treatment,

Walker miscarried two more embryos three months later.

“It’s every mother’s job to be able to protect their children and keep them safe,” Walker said through tears. “And every time they kept putting them inside me I couldn’t do it.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Health