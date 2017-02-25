Couple keeps pregnancy a secret for 9 months, surprises grandma

Tannin Pease(NEW YORK) — A grandmother got the surprise of her life Saturday when her son and daughter-in-law revealed they were expecting — just two days before the baby was born.

Tannin Pease of Roy, Utah, captured the moment when his mom, Carolynn Pease, learned she was going to be a grandma for the 11th time.

“Speechless,” Tannin Pease told ABC News of his mother’s reaction. “You see it in the video but ultimately, it was better than I expected. I thought she was going to hit me, but she turned around and hit my dad and kind of laughed it off.”

After Tannin, 30, and his wife Katie Pease, 26, learned they were expecting their third child, they decided to wait to tell friends and family until they found out the baby’s gender. The couple had two miscarriages after the birth of their second child so this time didn’t want to share the news too soon, Katie Pease told ABC News.

“We had already been through two miscarriages where we told people we were pregnant and then we had to tell them we weren’t anymore,” Katie said. “That was heartbreaking and we didn’t want to have to go through that again, so it …read more

