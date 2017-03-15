Couple carrying terminally ill baby to term speaks out

ABC News(NEW YORK) — One couple who made the selfless decision to carry their terminally ill baby to term so that her short life can be used to save dozens of others spoke out in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America, saying that their daughter will do more during her short time on Earth “than maybe we’ll ever do in our lives.”

Royce and Keri Young decided to carry their daughter, who is missing the cortex of her brain, to term so that her organs can be donated to save the lives of potentially dozens of other ill infants.

The couple told ABC News that they found out about their daughter’s condition in December when they went in for their 19-week ultrasound, excited to find out whether they were having a boy or a girl.

“The ultrasound tech came in and said, ‘Your doctor wants to see you immediately,'” Keri Young said. “I mean, she just literally opened the door and said, ‘I’m really sorry to have to tell you this, but your baby doesn’t have a brain.’

“And then we both totally lost it,” Keri Young added. “The first 48 hours were very dark and very heavy and very testing.”

