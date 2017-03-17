Country’s night(s) to rock: CMA reveals mega-lineup for 2017 music festival

CMAA few tickets still remain for CMA Music Festival’s nightly shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, and if you don’t have yours yet, this year’s lineup should be motivation to hurry.

The Country Music Association revealed the full roster Friday on ABC’s Good Morning America, with Country Music Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers set to kick off the big concerts at 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 8. Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, and Luke Bryan will keep the stadium rockin’ the rest of the night.

Friday, Trace Adkins leads the way, with Rascal Flatts, Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, and Blake Shelton also set to play.

Country legend John Anderson is up first on Saturday. Maren Morris, Chris Young, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, and Florida Georgia Line round out that night’s lineup.

For the final night at Nissan Stadium, Tracy Lawrence is in first position, with Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, and Brad Paisley bringing the 2017 entertainment to a close.

As usual, the shows will be recorded for a mammoth ABC special to air later in the summer. So far, we don’t know who’ll host this year. Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett and Brett Eldredge have …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country