Country Stars shine on soundtrack to film “The Shack”

Atlantic RecordsThe soundtrack to The Shack, the new movie starring Tim McGraw, is out today, one week ahead of the movie’s premiere on March 3, featuring new music from some of country’s biggest stars.

As previously reported, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, and of course Tim and Faith Hill, have all recorded new music for the film. This marks the first time Tim and Faith have both written and recorded a song together.

Dan + Shay’s track, “When I Pray for You,” will be out as a single next Friday. Lady Antebellum contributes “Lay Our Flowers Down,” Dierks Bentley does “Days of Dark” and Brett Eldredge sings “Phone Call to God.” The soundtrack also includes Kelly Clarkson‘s duet with Aloe Blacc called “Love Goes On.”

Tim McGraw stars in the movie based on the inspirational best-seller, playing both the main character’s best friend and narrating the film.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country