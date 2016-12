Comstock/Thinkstock Though Tammy Wynette was born Virginia Wynette Pugh, legendary producer Billy Sherrill gave the First Lady of Country Music her new moniker because she reminded him of the protagonist in the Tammy series of movies — which starred this late Hollywood legend. Can you name her? ANSWER: Debbie Reynolds.

