Country Music’s CMA Foundation to honor music teachers with dinner hosted by Little Big Town

ABC/Image Group LAMusic teachers from across the country will attend a celebratory dinner on April 26 to be honored as the 2017 CMA Music Teachers of Excellence. The 2nd annual event will be hosted by Little Big Town and held at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, the home of the CMA Music Festival’s nightly concerts.

Ticket proceeds from those nightly concerts each June directly benefit the CMA Foundation. This year’s program will once again recognize music educators who are making an impact through music in their classrooms and communities. Twenty-five educators were selected from Metro Nashville Public Schools, with six additional recipients from across the U.S. who were selected through a partnership with Give a Note Foundation’s Music In Our Schools Tour with Radio Disney. These dedicated educators will each receive a stipend in recognition of their tireless.

During last year’s inaugural event, host Brett Eldredge gave fifty music teachers a cumulative $100,000 worth of grants. A highlight of the evening was special guest, Judy Carroll, a 27-year teacher and Brett’s music mentor from his hometown of Paris, Illinois.

The honors program was originally created in partnership with Metro

