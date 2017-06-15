Could Kentucky Actually Beat the Vols in Football?

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

The rivalry between Tennessee and Kentucky has been one of the more back-and-forth rivalries over the past few years.

In basketball, at least. The Vols and Wildcats have split the season series each of the last two seasons, and Tennessee has won three of the last seven meetings between the two teams after losing six consecutive games to the Wildcats from 2010-13.

The football rivalry, however, has been anything but back-and-forth. And it’s been that way for a very long time.

Kentucky has exactly one win against the Vols over the last three decades in football. Tennessee lost 10-7 to Kentucky in the final game of the regular season in 2011 in what would turn out to be one of the defining games of the Derek Dooley era for the Vols. The Vols have defeated the Wildcats by an average score of 43 to 20.8 in the five years since. And before that 2011 victory? The Vols had a 26-game winning streak over Kentucky that dated back to 1985.

But all that Tennessee-dominated history hasn’t stopped analysts from making this year’s contest between the Vols and Wildcats a trendy upset pick …read more

