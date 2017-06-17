Cosby accuser Andrea Constand thanks jury, asks for privacy

(NORRISTOWN, PA) — Following the news that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has ended in a mistrial, Andrea Constand, who accused the legendary comedian of assaulting her, has issued a statement via her lawyers.

In addition to thanking the jury for their “tireless efforts” — they deliberated for six days — Constand also thanked the D.A.’s office, including the judge who authorized the prosecution. She also asked for privacy for her and her family.

The statement goes on to say, in part, “We are confident that these proceedings have given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced. We commend those prosecutors who raised awareness that one of the hallmarks of drug-related sexual assaults is the effect the drug has on the victim’s memory and ability to recall and were nonetheless willing to present this evidence to the jury.”

Cosby was accused of drugging and sexually violating Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Constand, who was then an employee of Temple University, Cosby’s alma mater, claims the comic gave her drugs that incapacitated her to the degree that she could not stop …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment