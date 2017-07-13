Corrine Olympios returning for “Bachelor in Paradise”

ABC/Jeff Daly(LOS ANGELES) — Corrine Olympios, the woman at the center of an alleged sex scandal on the set of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise, will join the man at the center of the scandal, DeMario Jackson, in an upcoming reunion special, according to a statement obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special,” says Olympios in the statement.

The alleged misconduct, involving Olympios and Jackson, caused a weeks-long suspension of the show’s production.

Jackson was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.

Olympios released a statement last month explaining that she wouldn’t be completing the season, but that she was satisfied with ABC’s decision to “implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Also on Wednesday, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise will return for its fourth season with a two-night premiere, starting August 14.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment