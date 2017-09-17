Cordarrelle Patterson Torches New York Jets for TD

Former Vol receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is known for his athleticism and versatility. He showed that off in his lone season with Tennessee, and he has shown flashes of it in the NFL as well. And he displayed that explosiveness again this Sunday.

Patterson’s new team, the Oakland Raiders, were taking on the New York Jets on Sunday and had a 21-13 lead in the third quarter. Running back Marshawn Lynch was on the sideline for the play, and the Raiders decided to get a little creative and move Patterson into the backfield.

The decision paid off big time.

Patterson took the hand-off, broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, and then raced past the rest of the defense for a 43-yard touchdown.

Watch as Patterson blazes past the Jets’ defense for a touchdown:

Patterson would finish with three carries for 57 yards and that touchdown in the Raiders’ 45-20 victory over the Jets. He also caught a pass for six yards and returned three kicks for an average of 23.3 yards per return in the game.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider