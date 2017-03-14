Cordarrelle Patterson Signs With Raiders

Photo Credit: The Viking Age

One of the most electric former Vols in the NFL has a new professional home.

Former Vikings running back/receiver/return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson signed a new deal with the Oakland Raiders on Monday. It’s a two-year deal that can be voided after one year, ESPN reports.

Patterson, a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2013, has become one of the most feared kickoff returners in the league over the past four years, but hasn’t been consistent as a receiver.

He hasn’t recorded more than 52 catches, 469 yards and four touchdowns in any individual season during his four-year NFL career thus far.

Patterson has expressed a desire to play more running back going forward after taking 31 carries for 333 yards and four touchdowns thus far in his NFL career. With Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree already on the roster for the Raiders, they won’t have to ask Patterson to be a top receiver, opening up a variety of ways for him to be used on offense and special teams.

