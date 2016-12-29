Cops Called over Festivus Fight, Fortunately Before the Feats of Strength

iStock/Thinkstock(MASSACHUSETTS) — When having a Seinfeld moment goes awry.

According to Masslive.com, Amhers, Massachusetts police were called to Antonio’s Pizza to settle a verbal dispute early Saturday morning when several people — who had visited some local bars — nearly came to blows over Festivus.

The Festivus gathering was inspired by Seinfeld. In an episode of the sitcom, Festivus is touted as an alternative to Christmas. Part of the tradition is “the Airing of Grievances,” where celebrants share how they have been disappointed by each other in the past year.

Sure enough, things became too heated when grievances were aired and Amherst police were called.

Police sent the parties involved on their way along with some friendly advice on how to handle Festivus.

