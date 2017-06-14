Contestant Corinne Olympios breaks silence about “Bachelor In Paradise,” cites “physical and emotional trauma”

ABC/Jeff Daly(LOS ANGELES) — Former Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios has broken her silence about the incident that took place on the set of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this month.

On Wednesday afternoon, the reality TV star confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC News that she was a part of the incident, which prompted Warner Brothers, the studio behind the show, to suspend production and to launch an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Though she did not go into detail, Olympios explained that she is currently in therapy to “begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma” that she sustained while shooting the show in Mexico.

She also said that she has retained an attorney to “obtain justice.”

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place,” she said, adding, “As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.”

A representative for Warner Brothers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for ABC, the network on which the show airs, referred a request for comment to Warner Brothers, since the incident …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment