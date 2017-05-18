“Consumer Reports” releases top picks for sunscreens

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Consumer Reports released their list of top sunscreens Thursday, just in time to keep your skin safe all summer long.

The organization’s top pick is the La Roche Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60, which retails for $36. The group’s second pick is the Trader Joe’s brand Spray SPF 50+ which costs $6. Finally, Consumer Report’s third choice is the Equate Sport Lotion SPF 50, which retails for $5.

Trisha Calvo, the deputy editor of health and food for Consumer Reports told ABC News that when it comes to sunscreen, “There’s really no correlation between price and performance.”

Consumer Reports examined sunscreens for their the ultraviolet B (UVB) protection, ultraviolet A (UVA) protection, and then how much that level varied from the SPF, or sun protection factor, that was listed on the packaging. The group also looked at the cost per ounce, the package size, and the price per package.

“Our top rated sunscreens all have excellent UVA and UVB protection,” Calvo said.

Consumer Reports said that the SPF numbers listed on containers were not always a reliable indicator of the sunscreen’s protection level and that almost a third of the sunscreens that they tested did not match the SPF numbers …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health