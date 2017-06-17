The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors have been dubbed a “super team” thanks to their nearly perfect run through the 2017 postseason. With the likes of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green on one roster, it’s easy to see why the Warriors are considered one of the most elite teams in NBA history.

That got us to thinking: Who would make up the Vols’ super team in football?

We constructed Tennessee’s super team with the best players from various eras. Most players won’t be from earlier times of Vols history just because modern football is so much different from football back in the the 30s, 40s, and 50s. But some players even from those eras are just too good to not be on this list.

Here is who we think would make up the Vols’ dream “super team.”

The post Constructing the Vols’ Super Team appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider