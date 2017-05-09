Connecticut issues warning to parents about dangers of misusing antihistamines

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Parents and caregivers in Connecticut this month are being warned about the dangers of administering antihistamines such as Benadryl to children in order to get them to calm down or go to sleep.

Dr. Kirsten Bechtel, an associate professor of pediatrics and of emergency medicine at the Yale School of Medicine and cofounder of the state’s Child Fatality Review Panel, said a “watershed” had sparked the public health alert.

According to the panel, “there have been at least four deaths in Connecticut of infants and toddlers over the past year due to toxicity from Benadryl or other antihistamines like Chlorpheniramine (Chlortrimeton).”

Bechtel described the four deaths as a “cluster,” telling ABC News on Tuesday that to her knowledge, before 2015, there had been four in the last 15 years. The review panel examines the deaths of all children younger than 18 that are reported by the medical examiner.

According to the public health alert, an online poll done in 2011 found that of more than 26,000 mothers who responded, one in five admitted to giving their children medicine such as Benadryl or Dramamine to get through a lengthy event, like a long car ride or plane trip.

