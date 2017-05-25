Congressional report shows how premiums could change under ‘Trumpcare’

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The anticipated report from the Congressional Budget Office has shed new light on how the Republicans’ American Health Care Act could affect premiums for many in the U.S.

The report was released just weeks after Republicans narrowly passed a health bill through the House of Representatives. But Senate Republicans will have to pass their version of the bill and will likely face more questions about its effects after this report.

The CBO analyzed the bill as currently written and found it would drastically change health care in the U.S. They estimate the law would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion oven ten years, but also leave 23 million more Americans without health insurance compared to current law.

Additionally the bill would have huge effects on premiums for older Americans and those with health conditions. Here’s a break down on how premiums could change:

Pre-Existing Conditions

Under the new law, people with pre-existing conditions cannot be barred from insurance coverage. However, some states could apply for waivers that would allow insurance companies to charge higher premiums for those individuals. States that apply for the waiver would have to implement high-risk insurance pools to accommodate them. But some health care experts are …read more

