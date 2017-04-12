Conditions at DC VA hospital leave patients ‘at unnecessary risk,’ report finds

gpointstudio/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Sterile supplies kept in dirty facilities, crucial equipment left out of stock, $15 million worth of untracked materials and insufficient leadership in place to enact changes — this perilous picture of inadequate medical care prompted the Department of Veterans Affairs’ internal watchdog to release a rare preliminary report Wednesday on a medical center serving more than 98,000 veterans in the nation’s capital.

The VA Office of the Inspector General found that conditions at the Washington, D.C., VA Medical Center have repeatedly put patients “at unnecessary risk” and are jeopardizing “a significant amount of assets of the Federal government,” according to the preliminary report.

While the OIG is continuing to survey conditions at the center, it released a preliminary report “given the exigent nature of the issues … identified and the lack of confidence in VHA [Veterans Health Administration] adequately and timely fixing the root causes of these issues.”

The OIG has not yet identified any patients directly harmed by the conditions, but the inspection so far has identified several issues detailed in the report, including:

• Supply shortages of important medical devices, including one March 15 case in which the center ran out of bloodlines for dialysis patients. The staff had …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health