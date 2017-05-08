Comparing Trump’s health care push to Obamacare’s timeline

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The latest push to overhaul the U.S. health care system cleared a significant hurdle last week when the Republican-controlled House approved the American Health Care Act, but there are many more to come.

Here is a look at its rollout, compared to the various steps that the Obama administration took to get the Affordable Care Act (ACA) signed into law in 2010.

‘Obamacare’ passage

Jan. 24, 2009: Then-President Barack Obama launched what would become more than a year of testy negotiations, making his intention to focus on health care clear in his address to Congress just over a month after his inauguration.

June 24, 2009: Obama fields questions about his plans for health care overhaul during an ABC News forum at the White House. This was one example of ways that Obama actively campaigned for the overhaul effort.

July 15, 2009: The Senate passed the Affordable Health Choices Act.

Nov. 7, 2009: The House of Representatives passed the Affordable Care Act with a 220-215 vote. It was then sent to the Senate, which had been working on its own amendments to the bill, and dealing with a shifting headcount that came after Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., was elected in a special election in …read more

