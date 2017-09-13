Comparing the Vols’ 2017 Offense to Last Year

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Through two games of the 2017 season, Tennessee’s offense has already had its fair share of ups and downs. The offense struggled out of the gates against Georgia Tech, but they eventually recovered enough to help win that game even with their limited possessions. And in Week 2 against Indiana State, the offense worked on some of their shortcomings while also getting playing time for some younger players.

With a new starting quarterback, a new offensive coordinator, and several young players asked to do a lot on offense this year, fans didn’t know what to expect from the Vols’ offense this season. But so far, the offense as a whole has been right in the middle in the SEC.

Tennessee’s total yards per game on offense is currently 8th in SEC with an average of 382 yards a contest through two games. Their 6.06 yards per play is 7th in the league, and their 48 percent conversion rate on third down is the 5th-best rate in the SEC. The Vols are 4th in the conference in points per game after scoring 42 in both of their games this season.

But how does the Vols' offense this season compare to the

