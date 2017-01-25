Company to Release Genetically Modified, ‘Nonbrowning’ Apples

iStock/Thinkstock(SUMMERLAND, British Columbia) — Genetically modified apples that its maker claims are “nonbrowning” will soon be available to customers in the U.S.

The Golden Delicious apples, sold under the brand Arctic, are scheduled to arrive in a select number of grocery stores in the Midwest in February. In order to produce the nonbrowning effect, Okanagan Specialty Fruits, the Canada-based company behind the apples, eliminated the gene that contains the oxidizing enzyme that turns apples brown when they are cut open.

The company said the process, which it says will prevent the apple from browning for up to three weeks, avoids the anti-browning treatments often used on fresh apple slices.

“Arctic apples’ nonbrowning advantage makes them very well suited to products like fresh apple slices, which typically require anti-browning treatments like calcium ascorbate to maintain their color,” the company said in a statement to ABC News. “Arctic apples not only avoid the costs associated with these anti-browning solutions, they can also avoid the impact that these treatments can potentially have on the taste and texture of sliced fruit.”

The fact that the apples are genetically modified has raised concerns among some consumers.

The Organic Consumers Association, a Minnesota-based nonprofit group focused on issues such as food …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health