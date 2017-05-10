Coming soon: Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley to open FGL House in downtown Nashville

ABC/Image Group LAThe next time you plan a trip to Music City, you can stop by and vibe like the guys in Florida Georgia Line.

Tyler Hubbard and Bryan Kelley have just revealed plans for FGL House, a four-story restaurant and entertainment destination that will be situated on 3rd Avenue South in the SoBro area of downtown Nashville.

In addition to Southern-style food with a California flair, and cocktails made with the duo’s Old Camp Whiskey, FGL House will boast both a rooftop space inspired by their hit “Cruise” and a nineties-style basement lounge.

“We want FGL House to be just as welcoming, fun and entertaining for our guests as if they were coming to one of our shows,” Tyler says. “Nothing but good food, good drinks and good times! We can’t wait for opening day to get here!”

FGL House is expected to open in early summer of this year.

