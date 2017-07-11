Comic Maysoon Zayid is making disability mainstream

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Once you’ve met Maysoon Zayid, it is impossible to forget her.

As she made her way through the ABC News studio, she left in her wake a sea of smiling faces, and a host of new fans. That included the security guard who signed her in, the hair and makeup team who prepared her for our interview, and even random people who overheard her telling stories about her day on the escalator.

Zayid, who is a natural entertainer, can trace her comedic skills back to her family’s country of origin.

“When my friends went down to the Jersey Shore, my parents would send us back to Palestine, because they were afraid that if we forgot our roots, we’d grow up to be Britney Spears,” she said. “And so my aunties would sit around and cross-stitch and gossip, and I would sit with them instead of going out in the blazing heat.”

“I became the star of those gossip sessions because no one was as quick or cruel as I was … I was like 5, 6 years old gossiping, cracking jokes, and I think that’s where it all started for me,” she added.

Now a veteran of screens big and small,

