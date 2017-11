Comedian Bob Saget’s career is famously a tale of two comic personas. There’s the family-friendly Saget of “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and in stark contrast the stand-up comedian whose act can tend toward the decidedly blue. Jamie Wax sat down with Saget to discuss his new stand-up special, return to sitcoms and his relationship with the late legendary comic Don Rickles. …read more

