Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie Murphy, dies of leukemia

Getty Images/Bobby Bank(NEW YORK) — Charlie Murphy, the eldest brother of actor-comedian Eddie Murphy, has passed away from leukemia at age 57.

Murphy’s rep, Domenick Nati, confirmed Murphy’s passing to ABC News, but provided no further information.

Murphy, a successful stand-up comic and actor in his own right, reportedly was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for the blood cancer and passed away while at a New York City hospital, TMZ reports.

Murphy was both an actor and writer, most notably on TV’s Chappelle’s Show, where he famously played himself opposite Dave Chappelle as Rick James. Murphy also starred with his brother in Harlem Nights and 2007’s Norbit, and also had roles in Jungle Fever, and in CB4 with fellow comedian Chris Rock.

More recently the actor was featured in The Purge parody film Meet the Blacks, and played Victor “Vic” Hargrove in the Adult Swim comedy, Black Jesus.

Murphy, a native of New Jersey, married Tisha Taylor Murphy in 1997. She died of cervical cancer 2009.

Murphy is survived by his three children, two by his wife and one child from a previous relationship.

