Combine Recap: UT Skill Players Impress in Indy

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

A trio of Tennessee skill players – receiver Josh Malone, quarterback Josh Dobbs and running back Alvin Kamara – got their opportunity to work at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis over the past couple days, and the results were impressive.

Kamara proved to be one of the most explosive running backs in a stacked group this year, posting the best vertical leap (39.5 inches) and broad jump (10’11”) of all the backs. Those incredibly impressive leaps helped offset a mediocre 40-yard dash time (4.56). He also was in the middle of the running back pack with 15 reps (225 pounds) on the bench press.

Kamara also drew positive reviews from scouts and analysts for his personality and demeanor in Indy. One of the most liked players in recent Tennessee history, Kamara had a chance to show that off to all 32 teams in Indianapolis. He showed he’s more quick and explosive than top-end fast with his test scores, but all-in-all seemed to do enough to keep himself very much in the conversation to be a first-round pick in April.

Alvin Kamara’s vertical is better than yours! pic.twitter.com/ybj6xi6FXq — Andrew Wood (@AndrewHWood) March 4, 2017

Malone posted …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider