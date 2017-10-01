Column: It’s Time for a Quarterback Change for the Vols

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

After gathering himself together and putting forth a solid effort against Georgia Tech and looking good against Indiana State, junior quarterback Quinten Dormady has regressed significantly in the last few weeks.

Dormady started the season by completing 60 percent of his 55 pass attempts for 415 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in Tennessee’s first two games of the season. Since then, however, Dormady has managed to complete just 52.4 percent of his 82 pass attempts for 510 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions.

On the season, Dormady is completing just 55.5 percent of his passes for 925 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. He just turned in the worst performance of his career on Saturday in the midst of the Vols’ 41-0 shutout loss to Georgia, completing just five of his 16 pass attempts for 64 yards and two interceptions.

Dormady has been living dangerously with poor mechanics and bad decision-making all season. And now it’s time for a change.

Redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano hasn’t looked electric when he’s played this season, but he provides an element to Tennessee’ offense that Dormady clearly doesn’t: a threat to run.

