Column: Don’t Expect Fulmer on the Sidelines Anytime Soon

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Conspiracy theories in sports are about as popular as they are in politics. Fans love to create stories and narratives when a new hire is made, a call doesn’t go their team’s way, or for many other reasons. Vol fans have been known to construct their own theories over the years, especially ones regarding Jon Gruden.

Now there is another theory floating around from Vol fans, and it has to do with Phillip Fulmer.

Once Fulmer was hired as an advisor to the University of Tennessee’s president, some fans began to wonder if, in a worst case scenario in 2017 or 2018, Fulmer could end up back on the sidelines as Tennessee’s head football coach.

That won’t happen. And there are many reasons why.

If Butch Jones is fired mid-season in either 2017 or 2018, Fulmer won’t be the first choice to serve as interim head coach. He shouldn’t even be the second, third, or fourth choice to step in as a replacement head coach for Tennessee. As much as some fans would love to see Fulmer back on the sideline and clapping along to the Vols making big plays, that is only the stuff of dreams.

First of all, the probability …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider