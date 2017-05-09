Colts Set To Honor Manning In October

Peyton Manning is already viewed as a legend for the Indianapolis Colts after playing there from 1998-2011, winning a Super Bowl and making it to multiple Pro Bowls during his tenure.

Now the Colts will make his status official during the 2017 season.

The team announced on Tuesday afternoon that Manning will have a statue unveiled outside Lucas Oil Stadium, will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and will have his No. 18 jersey retired over the weekend of Oct. 7-8 when the Colts face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay in a release. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

“I am humbled, and I am grateful to Jim and the Irsay family for this tremendous honor,” Manning added.

Manning played a huge role in turning around the fortunes of an Indianapolis franchise that finished 3-13 in 1997 before drafting him No. 1 overall out of the University of Tennessee in the 1998 draft. After one more 3-13 season, Manning went on to lead the Colts to 11 playoff appearances in the next 12 years, …read more

