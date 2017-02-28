Colorectal cancer rates increasing sharply among younger adults, study finds

royaltystockphoto/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Colorectal cancer rates have been rising sharply in younger adults even as the rate for the population as a whole has dropped, according to a study published on Tuesday in the Journal

of the National Cancer Institute.

While rates of colon cancer dropped for people 55 and older from the mid-1980’s to 2013, the researchers found the risk of a younger adult developing the disease rose 2.4 percent per year in adults

in their twenties and by 1 percent per year in adults in their thirties.

By the mid-1990s, rates were also increasing 1.3 percent per year in adults in their forties and 0.5 percent for adults between the ages of 50 and 54.

Dr. Jordan Berlin, co-leader of the Gastrointestinal Cancer Research Program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said the upwards trend among young people has been seen in recent studies but

that the new study was still surprising.

“It’s an interesting study because the rise in the youth comes with a fall in other ages,” said Berlin, who was not involved in the study.

For rectal cancer, the increase was even more striking. Incidence of rectal cancer in people in their twenties rose by 3.2 percent per year from 1974 …read more

