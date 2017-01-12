Colin Cowherd Says UT Should Throw $10 Million at Jon Gruden

Colin Cowherd is at it again. And this time, he’s brought in an old friend of the Tennessee fan base.

A week ago, Cowherd made headlines in Tennessee when he called head coach Butch Jones a “gym teacher” in the middle of a rant about Jones’ tenure with the Vols. Well this week, Cowherd again mentioned the Vols. This time, however, he did his best to revive the old tried and true “Grumors” in the process.

During a discussion about the advantages of coaching college football rather than the NFL, Cowherd brought up former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden as an example of someone he thought would do well in college. Cowherd cited Gruden’s energy and youthfulness along with his extensive football knowledge and acumen as reasons he would succeed in recruiting and as a college coach overall.

“He would be an unbelievable recruiter,” Cowherd said of Gruden. “He would be one of the best college recruiters of all-time. Because of his Florida connections, he’d be a great recruiter in Florida. He knows the high schools in Tampa, and he knows all the coaches there.”

Then instead of listing off a group of schools where he thought Gruden …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider