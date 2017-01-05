Colin Cowherd Has Strong Comments About Butch Jones and UT

Nationally syndicated Fox radio and television host Colin Cowherd had some strong words about Tennessee coach Butch Jones on Thursday.

Discussing Chip Kelly, who could be one of the hottest names on the college football coaching market next year if he’s still available after recently being fired by the San Francisco 49ers, Cowherd said that Tennessee should be a place that the former Oregon head coach should consider.

“That’s a gold standard job,” Cowherd said.” If you ask me the 10 best coaching jobs in college – that doesn’t mean they’re winning right now, but these have fertile recruiting. It’s USC, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Florida and Tennessee – 10 best jobs in college football.”

Of course, Tennessee has a head coach right now. Cowherd, however, doesn’t think very highly of Jones and predicts that he’ll be out following the 2017 season.

"Tennessee's got Butch Jones, and I don't mean to be mean, but remember when Tennessee beat Georgia this year?" he said. "Do you remember his reaction? Does this look like Nick Saban to you? I want you to watch this (as video of Jones celebrating at Georgia plays on screen). Does that

