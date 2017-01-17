Cole Swindell Previews Two “What the Hell” Moments on His New Tour with Dierks Bentley

ABC/Image Group LAA yearly polar plunge with his tourmates has become a tradition for Dierks Bentley, one Cole Swindell admits he wasn’t particularly excited about, once he signed up for the What the Hell Tour. Since Dierks decided to take 2017’s icy dip by himself late last week, Cole is officially off the hook.

“That was the only thing I was not looking forward to about touring with Dierks… and I got to get out of it, somehow,” Cole laughs. “He’ll get me back, somehow, so I better hush!”

The trek kicks off Thursday in Dayton, Ohio, and Cole says he’s already been blown away in rehearsal.

“You’ve heard me talk about Dierks… how much I think of him as an artist. But then to get to know him, and to see what kind of person he is, I couldn’t be more proud to be on tour with anybody,” Cole says. “Just one day in rehearsal, and our new production and the video and the content…” he trails off, indicating how impressed he’s been.

Cole says you should prepare for an overwhelming moment when he sings the #1 hit he wrote about his dad.

“The content for ‘You Should Be Here’ — I’m …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country