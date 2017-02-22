Cole Swindell brought in as Brand Ambassador for Diamond Resorts

ABC/Image Group LAPlatinum-selling Cole Swindell is bringing a bit of that bling to Diamond Resorts International: he’s the latest artist to sign on as a Brand Ambassador for the hospitality and vacation ownership company.

The celebrity Brand Ambassadors are meant to provide guests of the resorts with unique and memorable vacation experiences.

As part of the deal, Cole will be a featured artist during the 2017 Diamond Resorts Concert Series, and his concerts across North America in 2017 will include opportunities for members to secure premium seating and private meet-and-greet experiences.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country