CMA Fest 2017 is over… ready for next year?

Bob D’Amico/ABCCMA Music Festival 2017 is barely in the rearview mirror, but it’s already time to get ready for CMA Fest 2018.

Four-day passes for next year’s nightly concerts at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium officially went on sale to the public Tuesday morning. The 2018 edition of country music’s biggest event will take place June 7-10.

If you didn’t make it out to the event earlier this month, you can see what you missed on Wednesday, August 16, as Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini host ABC’s annual three-hour wrap-up special, CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer.

