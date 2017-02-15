Cluster of rat-related disease discovered in section of NY; One dead

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A rare bacterial outbreak in New York City linked to rats has infected three people, one of whom died, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The cluster of three people in one city block of the Bronx borough were diagnosed with leptospirosis after becoming severely ill within the last two months, the department reported Tuesday. One of the infected people, a man in his 30s, died.

“The Health Department has identified a cluster of three cases of leptospirosis on one block in the Concourse area of the Bronx,” officials from the New York City Health Department said in a statement Tuesday. “Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that is most commonly spread by contact with rat urine and is very rarely spread from person to person. This illness can be serious, but is treatable with readily available antibiotics.”

Two of the patients were diagnosed in December and one was diagnosed in February, the department said, after they were hospitalized with acute liver and kidney failure.

Leptospirosis is a disease caused by the bacteria Leptospira interrogans, which is found in nature. The bacteria can cause infection if they enter the body through the eyes, nose, mouth or …read more

